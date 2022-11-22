Brand-New Bubble Tea Shop Opens In Hicksville

Here's what's brewing on Long Island.

Yaya Tea, a chain of cafés that specialize in freshly brewed teas, opened a new location in Hicksville in October.

The shop, located at 131 North Broadway, offers a wide selection of milk, fruit, and brewed teas, with flavors such as taro, jasmine, and matcha.

Guests can also order a variety of flavors of rice balls, including spicy tuna, spring roll, and ginger chicken.

Yaya Tea also operates locations in New York City, North Carolina, and New Jersey.

"Five stars because Yaya tea has it all, friendly staff, good drinks and yummy rice balls," Mono S. said in a Yelp review of the Hicksville location. "I got three, shrimp n crab meat, Japanese and spicy crawfish. Delicious delicious!"

