Amazon To Open Two Long Island Delivery Stations

Online retail giant Amazon bought two Long Island properties, one in Shirley and another in Carle Place, to be used as delivery stations before the year's end.

At delivery stations, packages arrive from Amazon fulfillment centers before being sorted and put on trucks to their final destination--the customer.

According to the Amazon, these two stations will create hundreds of jobs, all paying over $15 per hour and offering "a variety of benefit packages from day one."

The Shirley station will be located at 100 Precision Dr.

The Carle Place location will be at 2 Westbury Ave.

“Nassau County welcomes Amazon as they breathe new life into a vacant, long-closed property," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran. "This new distribution facility will provide many jobs and business opportunities for unemployed workers and businesses struggling during the pandemic while generating critically needed tax revenue to support essential government services that residents rely on.”

Entrepreneurs can reportedly work alongside these delivery stations as independent contractors via Amazon Flex, building their own businesses around picking up Amazon packages and bringing them to consumers.

“Through several meetings with various neighborhood stakeholders, Amazon has clearly demonstrated that they care about our community," said North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth. "As they set up shop in a long-vacant facility, we are pleased to welcome them to the Town.”

