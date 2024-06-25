Burglar Snatches Wallet, More From East Rockaway Home, Police Say

It happened in East Rockaway on Sunday, June 23.

According to Nassau County Police, the suspect walked into a Waverly Avenue home just after 4 a.m.

They went in through an open garage door.

Once inside, they snatched the homeowner’s car keys and wallet before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Additional information, including a description of the suspect, was not available as of publication.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is urged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

