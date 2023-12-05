Burglars Smash Windows, Grab Cash From Uniondale Deli

It occurred on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 2 in Uniondale, according to Nassau County Police Department.

The owner of El Rinconcito Deli, a Salvadorean store located at 624 Jerusalem Avenue, arrived at the store just before 8:30 a.m. to find that the glass front door had been shattered while the store was closed.

During the burglary, the suspects broke into the register and stole cash.

There is no available description of the thieves.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is urged to leave an anonymous tip by contacting the Nassau County Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

