Burglar Smashes Window, Steals Cash From Hicksville Business

Police are searching for a burglar who committed a smash-and-grab at a Long Island restaurant, making off with cash.

<p>Police said a burglar got in through the window at Pista House, stole the cash register, and ran off.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
It happened on Friday, Dec. 15 in Hicksville, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., the burglar went through the window of Indian restaurant Pista House, located 104 New South Road.

They grabbed the cash register and ran.

Police said the investigation is ongoing; additional details, including a description of the thief, were not available.

Detectives urge anyone with information regarding the break-in to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

