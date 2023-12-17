Burglar Smashes Window, Steals Cash From Hicksville Business

It happened on Friday, Dec. 15 in Hicksville, according to Nassau County Police.
At approximately 3:45 a.m., the burglar went through the window of Indian restaurant Pista House, located 104 New South Road.
They grabbed the cash register and ran.
Police said the investigation is ongoing; additional details, including a description of the thief, were not available.
Detectives urge anyone with information regarding the break-in to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.
All calls will remain anonymous.
