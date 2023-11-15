'Brutality, Callousness': Uniondale Man Guilty Of Killing Pregnant Girlfriend, DA Says

Goey Charles, now age 33 of Uniondale, was declared guilty of second-degree murder on Tuesday, Nov. 14 for killing 29-year-old Vanessa Pierre, the Queens County District Attorney announced.

According to the charges and captured video footage, Charles and his girlfriend were riding in her white Dodge Challenger along Horace Harding Expressway in the early morning hours of October 23, 2020.

Charles pulled over at 216-07 Horace Harding Expressway in Flushing, Queens just before 3 a.m.; nearly 30 minutes later, he got out of the driver’s seat and climbed into the back, where his girlfriend was sitting.

The DA’s Office said that when Charles got into the backseat, the car’s interior light showed that Pierre was moving inside the vehicle.

But at approximately 4:35 a.m., Charles once again exited the car, this time dragging Pierre out of the car and leaving her on the sidewalk before driving away.

She was found nearly an hour and a half later when an MTA bus driver saw her body on the ground at about 6 a.m. with gray sweatpants wrapped around her neck.

Pierre was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

“We achieved justice for Vanessa,” said Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz.

“The verdict does not bring her back, but it holds her killer accountable.”

She added that she will be asking the court for the longest sentence possible for the “brutality and callousness he showed in murdering and abandoning the lifeless body of his girlfriend, the woman who was to be the mother of his child.”

Charles is scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday, Nov. 29, where he faces 25 years to life in prison.

