Brothers Nabbed For Machete Attack At Hicksville Hotel

Officers responded to the Days Inn in Hicksville, located at 828 S. Oyster Bay Road, for a disturbance at around 11 a.m. Friday, July 26.

According to Nassau County Police, a 43-year-old man was involved in a verbal argument with two individuals that escalated into a physical altercation.

During the incident, defendant Jelony Conze, age 21, used his 2005 Nissan Altima to strike the victim, according to police.

Conze exited the vehicle with a machete and slashed the victim’s hands multiple times, causing severe lacerations, police said.

Conze's brother, Adoni Omhari Conze, age 23, a passenger in the vehicle, exited the vehicle and punched the victim in the face multiple times, according to police.

The two fled the scene but were located nearby and placed under arrest without incident.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for assessment and treatment. He is in stable condition.

Jelony Conze has been charged with:

Attempted murder, second degree,

Assault, first degree,

Two counts of assault, second degree,

Criminal possession of a weapon.

Adoni Omhari Conze has been charged with:

Assault in the first, second, and third degrees.

Police say the two are undomiciled.

The two were scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, July 27, at First District Court, in Hempstead.

