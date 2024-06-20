The Merrick incident occurred on Sunday, June 16.

Just after 10:30 p.m. that day, Nassau County Police responded to Merrick Bicycles, located at 1829 Merrick Avenue, for a reported burglary.

When they arrived, authorities reportedly found and arrested three teens — ages 13, 14, and 17 — at the scene.

The 13- and 17-year-old were allegedly discovered to be behind two additional burglaries, also at Merrick Bicycles, on May 24 and June 8.

All three of the teens are charged with attempted burglary.

For their parts, the 13- and 17-year-old were also charged with:

Burglary;

Grand larceny;

Petit larceny; and

Criminal possession of stolen property.

The 17-year-old was given additional charges of criminal mischief and criminal possession of burglar tools. He is due at Hempstead’s First District Court on Monday, June 17.

Police said the other two teens were released after being issued reappearance tickets.

