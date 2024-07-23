Big Lots To Close Pair Of Long Island Stores, Including In Carle Place

It currently has around 1,425 stores nationwide.
Six stores in New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts are slated to close, with both New York stores on Long Island.
No store closures are scheduled for New Jersey.
The company cited rising costs and inflation as reasons for the move and said a bankruptcy filing could be coming.
Stores in the Northeast slated for closure are as follows:
New York
260 Voice Road, Carle Place
231 Centereach Mall, Centereach
Connecticut
Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester
Turnpike Square, Milford
Boston Post Road, Waterford
Massachusetts
400 Main St., Dennis Port
Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.