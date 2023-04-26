New French Restaurant, Bar In Massapequa Cited For 'Exemplary Service'

Brasserie by Chef Aless, located in Massapequa at 5590 Merrick Road, opened on Thursday, April 6, inside the former digs of McCann’s Pub & Grill.

The eatery is the brainchild of owner Justin and Aless (the chef), who both come from a family of restaurateurs and hoteliers, according to its website.

Chef Aless grew up in New York City and ran her family restaurant until 2017 before opening a catering business, which now operates out of Brasserie.

“Both moved to Seaford during the pandemic and are so happy to be sharing their recipes and hospitality with the south shore of Long Island,” reads the website.

Brasserie’s menu boasts an array of French-inspired lunch and dinner options, including Escargots Maison in garlic butter, and Mushroom Vol Au Vent with puff pastry and creamy mushroom ragu.

Diners can also opt for a variety of sandwiches, salads, and “Frenchy Mains,” like the Trout Almandine, with pan-seared rainbow trout, toasted almonds, and provincial vegetable stew, or the Sweet and Spicy Hanger Steak, with chimichurri and truffle mashed potato.

There are also plenty of enticing desserts to choose from, like lemon meringue tarte, crème brûlée, and mango sorbet, as well as several cocktails and wines.

Just weeks into business, the restaurant has garnered a number of positive reviews online, including from Marlene J., of Massapequa, who wrote on Yelp of its “exemplary service from the moment we were greeted.”

“We ordered the seafood tower, curry mussels, tuna tartar and escargot. I couldn't find anything bad about this experience if I tried,” she continued.” So happy this gem now graces our town!”

Richard C., of Manhattan, was equally impressed, describing the interior as “spacious with just the right vibe and simple elegance.”

“We kept it simple with an omelet and Croque Madame which were both excellent,” he said. “We had such a nice experience. We will be back in a few days and explore their dinner menu.”

Brasserie by Chef Aless is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find out more on its website.

