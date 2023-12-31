'Beyond Words Delicious': Intimate Oyster Bay Restaurant Opens To Rave Reviews

Gioia (which is Italian for “joy”) opened in Oyster Bay on Saturday, Dec. 9.

“At Gioia, we believe that joy & pasta should be shared around the table, often and with love,” the restaurant’s website states – and tucked away at 94 South Street, Gioia’s cozy interior blends perfectly with the made-with-love vibe of its food, which celebrates the Emilia-Romagna region.

“Legend. Drop the [mic],” wrote Mike T. of Oyster Bay on the eatery’s Yelp page.

“Loved everything from the mozzarella to the delicious pastas.”

To start off, Gioia’s list of appetizers includes a warm pulled mozzarella with sourdough toast, freshly sliced prosciutto, a beet carpaccio, and more.

Can’t decide on just one app? A cheese trolley, featuring bread and accouterments, may be a good option.

Alison K., who is from New York City, was delighted by the carts – “There is a choice for everyone,” she said, between the cheese cart, martini cart, and spritz cart. All three options allow for the customer to choose their dish or drink and have it assembled tableside.

For an appetizer, Alison had the mozzarella cheese with prosciutto added to the side.

“Warmed and cut beautifully,” she wrote, noting that she was “too busy enjoying everything” to take pictures of her dishes.

She also tried the grilled cauliflower with pistachio appetizer, which she described as a “MUST try.”

Main dishes are broken into daily specials and pastas, which includes a shrimp and asparagus maltagliati, a mortadella, sausage, and prosciutto tortellini, and a mushroom lasagna with bechamel and portobello – a dish that has stood out for customers.

“The mushroom lasagna with bechamel sauce is beyond words delicious,” wrote Huntington resident Carol W. on Yelp.

Others echoed the sentiment, with one saying the dish is “a culinary masterpiece that captivates.”

Gioia offers a variety of original and classic cocktails and negronis to pair with its dishes.

Its dessert menus feature classic Italian treats like zabaglione (a custard with berries), crostata filled with seasonal jam, and zuppa inglese, a dessert similar to a trifle.

Alison enjoyed the torta tenerina (chocolate cake) with a cappuccino “to top off our amazing dinner.”

“Each dish was so flavorful. [The] atmosphere is intimate and service was one of the best,” she said, ending with a “Bravo!”

Gioia is open daily from 4:30-9:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

