Best Chinese Takeout Found At This Bellmore Eatery, Voters Say

Danny’s Chinese Kitchen, located in Bellmore at 2370 Merrick Road, was named as having the best Chinese takeout on Long Island on the 2023 Bethpage Best of Long Island awards.

Founded in January 2014 by brothers Daniel and David Antin, the restaurant has since expanded to include locations in Oceanside and Syosset.

“We're not reinventing Chinese food, we're doing it right,” reads the restaurant’s Yelp profile. “Freshness, authenticity, and neighborhood charm sets Danny's apart from the rest.”

Its menu features an array of soups and appetizers, including pork and shrimp egg rolls, chicken and vegetable dumplings, and crab rangoon.

For the main course, diners can choose from over a dozen combination platters, like chicken or pork chow mein, jumbo shrimp, pepper steak, and sesame chicken. Platters come with pork fried rice and a pork egg roll.

On Yelp, satisfied diners have called out several popular dishes, including the barbecue spare ribs, which one reviewer touted as “a must have, especially with their fried rice!”

Another Yelp user raved about the eatery’s wonton soup, writing, “I’m not a fan of pork but this tastes so good I’ll ignore the fact I’m chowing down on swine.”

Danny’s Chinese Kitchen is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.