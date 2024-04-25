Light Rain Fog/Mist 47°

Bellport Man Charged With 10 Larcenies

A Long Island man who police say has been arrested 46 times has been charged with 10 new larcenies across the region. 

Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Kathy Reakes
Emmitt Smith, age 43, of Bellport, was charged on Wednesday, April 24, with the larcenies that occurred across Nassau County, according to Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, an investigation was conducted that led to the arrest of Smith for the following larcenies:

August 2023

  • Macy's, 1095 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream
  • Ulta Beauty, 5252 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa

July 2023

  • Home Depot, 101 Green Acres Road, W., Valley Stream
  • Dick's Sporting Goods, 1188 Sunrise Mall,
  • Massapequa
  • Target, 2003 Broadway Mall, Hicksville
  • Lowe's, 920 S. Broadway, Hicksville
  • Home Goods, 1644 Merrick Road, Merrick

June 2023: 

  • Home Depot, 111 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho

March 2023:

  • Lowe's 920 S. Broadway, Hicksville

June 2022:

  • Kohl’s, 5300 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa

Police said Smith had 46 previous arrests, 15 of which were felonies and 31 were misdemeanors.

He will be arraigned on Thursday, April 25, in Hempstead.

