Emmitt Smith, age 43, of Bellport, was charged on Wednesday, April 24, with the larcenies that occurred across Nassau County, according to Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, an investigation was conducted that led to the arrest of Smith for the following larcenies:

August 2023:

Macy's, 1095 Green Acres Mall, Valley Stream

Ulta Beauty, 5252 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa

July 2023:

Home Depot, 101 Green Acres Road, W., Valley Stream

Dick's Sporting Goods, 1188 Sunrise Mall,

Massapequa

Target, 2003 Broadway Mall, Hicksville

Lowe's, 920 S. Broadway, Hicksville

Home Goods, 1644 Merrick Road, Merrick

June 2023:

Home Depot, 111 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho

March 2023:

Lowe's 920 S. Broadway, Hicksville

June 2022:

Kohl’s, 5300 Sunrise Highway, Massapequa

Police said Smith had 46 previous arrests, 15 of which were felonies and 31 were misdemeanors.

He will be arraigned on Thursday, April 25, in Hempstead.

