Barbie Bagels: Long Island Eatery Celebrates Movie Premiere With Special Menu

Come on Barbie, let’s go party!

Long Island lovers of the blonde-haired beauty can now celebrate the opening of the hit movie at their local Bagel Boss, the company announced.

For a limited time, Bagel Boss is offering a “Pink Malibu Collection,” named after one of the doll’s many Dreamhouses.

The collection features treats such as pink and white cookies (a Barbie-approved take on a black and white cookie) and mini pink bagels.

Of course, no bagel is complete without a schmear, and Bagel Boss created a pink cream cheese loaded with pink sprinkles to complete your fuchsia feast.

“Join us on this pinktastic journey of flavor and fun,” Bagel Boss posted on its Facebook page, noting that the collection won’t last long.

Bagel Boss, with over a dozen “Best Bagel on Long Island” wins, has 11 Long Island locations, including in East Northport, Bay Shore, and Jericho.

The Pink Malibu Collection is available for a limited time at PinkBagels.com or the company’s main website here.

