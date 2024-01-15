Bar Serving Up 'Elevated Pub Fare' Opens Sixth Location In Jericho

Tap Room, located in Jericho, opened on Thursday, Dec. 14, joining the pub’s five other locations.

The self-described gastropub serves up what it calls "elevated pub fare," such as burgers, tacos, salads, and more, alongside craft cocktails and a rotating 24 beers on tap.

For brunch, Tap Room continues the pub theme with dishes such as the “Hangover Burger,” featuring avocado, egg, cheddar, and bacon, pound cake French toast, and the Kona Coffee crusted steak and eggs.

“Came into this new location of Tap Room on their first night open,” wrote Yelp reviewer Michelle I. of Patchogue, noting that the interior’s vibe is chill, cozy, and stylish.

“Our drinks were super cute and delish,” she continued. “Spinach dip appetizer was PHENOMENAL! And my crispy chicken salad was delicious as well.”

“We will definitely be back next time we are in the area!”

Other dishes highlighted by Yelp reviewers include the fried cheese, which the restaurant says is made fresh from house-cut mozzarella, the “famous mussels” (which come in buffalo with bleu cheese, red, white, or seasonal flavors), and the hot wings.

For dessert, the pub offers decadent dishes like fried Oreos and churro French toast.

Tap Room seemingly has something for everyone —Sports lovers can find games on the pub’s televisions, and music fans can enjoy live performances and DJs on the weekend. According to the founders, James Bonanno and David Johnson, that’s exactly what the aim is: to have every guest feel welcomed and appreciated.

The two wrote in a Facebook post shortly after the new location’s opening that they “extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been part of our story.”

“Your support has been pivotal in our growth and success,” they continue, “Here's to many more years together!”

Tap Room Jericho, at 1 Jericho Turnpike, is open daily. For more information, click here.

