Autism Support Group, Town Of Oyster Bay Install Play Communication Boards At Parks

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino unveiled a series of play communication boards built (or in the process of being installed) in parks across the town.

The project, which is part of the town’s commitment to promoting inclusivity, was developed and installed alongside Bethpage-based organization Rocco’s Voice for Autism and The Warner Fund.

Play communication boards offer children symbols and images they can point to, including numbers, letters, actions, pronouns, emotions, and more.

These help to facilitate non-verbal communication, in turn enabling children with autism to express themselves in an easier way.

Communication boards can be found – or will soon be found – at the following parks:

Burns Park, Massapequa

Marjorie Post Park, Massapequa

Florence Avenue Beach, Massapequa

Plainedge Park, Massapequa

Field of Dreams, Massapequa

Allen Park, Farmingdale

Syosset Woodbury Park, Syosset

Plainview Old Bethpage Park, Plainview

Haypath Park, Plainview

Theodore Roosevelt Park, Oyster Bay

Borella Field, Bethpage

Tappen Beach, Glen Head

TOBAY Spray Park, TOBAY Beach

TOBAY Marina, TOBAY Beach

Councilwoman Laura Maier wrote in a Facebook post that in addition to developing communication skills, the new boards are designed to “empower children with autism in their play experiences.”

“Communication boards create a universal language for all children to play together – regardless of ability,” said Supervisor Saladino.

“We welcome this opportunity to foster an understanding and compassionate environment.”

Founded in 2017, Rocco’s Voice for Autism aims to provide opportunities, support, and inclusion for families who have children with autism.

The organization currently has two upcoming events meant to raise money and awareness, including a night with the Long Island Nets on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

In a post commemorating an August 2023 event celebrating the first communication board installation, founder Sonny Spagnuolo wrote that in his eyes, members aren’t simply friends or a board: they’re a family.

“In this family,” he concluded, “no one fights alone.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.