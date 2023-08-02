Attempted Murder: Garden City Park Man Nabbed For Stabbing Woman, Police Say

The incident happened in Garden City Park just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, Nassau County Police reported.

Andy Yeung, age 58, was at his residence on Schumacker Drive when he got involved in a dispute with a 57-year-old woman, police said.

Yeung allegedly stabbed the woman multiple times.

Witnesses who heard the yelling stepped in to help the woman, including calling the police.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Yeung was arrested without incident and is charged with:

Attempted murder;

Assault; and

Criminal possession of a weapon.

He pleaded not guilty to these charges and is due to appear again at First District Court on Friday, Aug. 4.

The investigation remains ongoing.

