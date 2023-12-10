Arrest Scam Steals $26K From Oceanside Resident

On Thursday, Dec. 7 in Oceanside, a 74-year-old woman received a phone call.

According to Nassau County Police, the caller was an unknown man who told the woman that her son had been arrested.

In order to release him, the scammer said, the woman needed to provide money.

She did as the scammer was told – taking out $26,000 for two men to come pick up from her home later that day.

Only after did the woman realize that she had been scammed and contacted the authorities.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Additionally, they reminded the community to be on high alert when it comes to scams and to make sure to check in on family, friends, and neighbors who may be more vulnerable to these types of schemes.

Anyone with information regarding the scammers is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.