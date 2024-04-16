Anti-Semitic Graffiti Artist Nabbed In East Meadow, Police Say

Sebastian Patino Caceres, age 23, was arrested in East Meadow, the Nassau County Police announced on Tuesday, April 16.

Patino Caceres is thought to be behind a series of anti-Semitic graffiti left on fences in front of multiple East Meadow homes as well as on the sidewalk in front of a synagogue located at 1400 Prospect Avenue.

Now, the 23-year-old East Meadow man is charged with the following:

Criminal mischief, third- and fourth-degree;

Possession of graffiti instruments; and

Making graffiti, seven counts.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Tuesday, April 16.

