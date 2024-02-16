North Bellmore Man Busted With More Than 100 Animals Inside Home

The unnamed North Bellmore resident's home was raided on Tuesday, Jan. 23 by officials from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Responding officers discovered the resident illegally possessed several regulated species including an endangered tiger salamander, two monitor lizards (venomous reptiles), and protected diamondback terrapin.

The resident directed officers to a North American opossum caged in his bedroom, as well as other animals throughout the house, including prairie dogs, tarantulas, snakes, tortoises, chickens, domesticated ducks, a peacock, crayfish, and an African snail, in addition to numerous cats and dogs.

The Nassau County SPCA seized all unlawfully possessed animals and turned them over to licensed wildlife rehabilitators.

The resident was issued five tickets for illegal possession of endangered wildlife, illegal possession of protected wildlife, and illegal possession of dangerous wildlife.

