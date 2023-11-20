Alleged Thief Chokes, Punches Valley Stream Restaurant Employee Before Arrest

It happened on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Valley Stream, according to Nassau County Police.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., 27-year-old Victoria Ogundipe walked into Kim Wong Chinese Kitchen, located at 529 Merrick Road, where she took a bag of various food items and left without paying.

Seeing Ogundipe walk out, a 54-year-old male employee followed, attempting to get the stolen food back.

That is when the incident turned violent, according to police.

Ogundipe allegedly punched the employee multiple times before knocking him to the ground.

Once the man was on the ground, Ogundipe reportedly put both of her hands around his neck, choking him.

The employee suffered severe swelling, a substantial laceration, and bleeding from his right eye. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Ogundipe is charged with robbery and criminal obstruction of breathing.

She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and is due back at Hempstead’s First District Court on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.