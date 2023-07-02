Alleged Gang Member Admits Murder, More For Freeport, Roosevelt Shootings: DA

Christopher Anderson, also known as CK, aged 27 of Roosevelt, pleaded guilty on Thursday, June 29 to charges including murder for two separate incidents in 2020, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

The first incident occurred on November 28, 2020.

According to the charges, 21-year-old Taffarie Haughton and a second victim, aged 19, were at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Freeport.

When the duo entered the park bathroom, Bloods gang members (who were there for a gang meeting in the park) allegedly followed them.

The two attempted to leave the park, but the exit was reportedly blocked by Anderson and other gang members.

That’s when Anderson and his co-defendant, Floyd McNeil, began shooting.

Haughton was hit twice, once in the chest and heart, and once in the foot. He was pronounced dead at Nassau University Medical Center.

The 19-year-old victim was struck in the shoulder and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. According to the DA’s Office, seven shell casings were found at the scene.

Nearly a month later, on December 29, 2020, Anderson was involved in a police pursuit by four Hempstead Police Detectives, where he allegedly weaved in and out of Roosevelt traffic at high rates of speed.

Anderson allegedly pulled into a driveway near Pennywood Avenue and tried to exit the vehicle.

When officers were within feet of Anderson, he fired three shots in their direction but missed. Officers fired back, and Anderson was able to flee unharmed, only to be arrested the next day.

“Christopher Anderson callously opened fired on Taffarie Haughton and another teenage victim in the middle of the afternoon in Martin Luther King Park because they were in the wrong place at the wrong time during a Bloods gang meeting,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

“Taffarie sadly lost his life because of this defendant’s wanton violence. We will continue to stamp out gang violence in our communities so that no more innocent lives are lost.”

In all, Anderson pleaded guilty to the following charges in two separate cases:

Second-degree murder;

First-degree attempted murder;

Second-degree attempted murder; and

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He is expected to receive 22 years to life in prison at his sentencing on Wednesday, August 30.

McNeil, Anderson’s co-defendant, is expected to receive 50 years to life in prison if he is convicted. His case is still pending.

