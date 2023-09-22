Alert Issued For Missing West Hempstead Man

Charles Ford was last seen at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 leaving his home in West Hempstead on Hempstead Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

The 58-year-old was wearing a red shirt, a gray hoodie, black pants, yellow socks, and white flip-flops.

He is described as 5-foot-11 with brown eyes and gray hair; he weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Police reported that Ford’s destination may be South Hempstead.

Anyone with information regarding Ford’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.