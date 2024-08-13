Maria Hernandez, age 74, was last seen leaving her North Valley Stream home on foot at around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.

She is 5-foot4 and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hernandez was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark colored pants, and green slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.