Alert Issued For Missing Teen Last Seen In Hempstead

Owansa Benjamin, age 15, was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 5 in Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police.

He left a house on Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 3 p.m. that day.

Benjamin is 5-foot-5, weighs about 110 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black Crocs.

Any person who has information regarding Benjamin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Department at (516)573-7347 or to call 911.

