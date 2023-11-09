Mostly Cloudy 58°

Alert Issued For Missing Teen Last Seen In Hempstead

Police are asking for the community’s help locating a teenager who has been missing for days from Long Island.

<p>Fifteen-year-old Owansa Benjamin went missing on Sunday, Nov. 5 after leaving a home in Hempstead, police said.&nbsp;</p>

Owansa Benjamin, age 15, was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 5 in Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police.

He left a house on Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 3 p.m. that day.

Benjamin is 5-foot-5, weighs about 110 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black Crocs.

Any person who has information regarding Benjamin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Department at (516)573-7347 or to call 911.

