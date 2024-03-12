Fair 65°

Alert Issued For Missing New Cassel Teen

Police are asking the community to keep an eye out for a missing Long Island teenager.

Stephanie Zuniga, age 13. 

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

Stephanie Zuniga, age 13, was last seen on the morning of Tuesday, March 12, according to Nassau County Police.

It was about 7 a.m. when Zuniga left her Urban Avenue home.

She is described as 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said it is unknown what Zuniga was wearing when she was last spotted.

Anyone with information regarding Zuniga’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or to call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

