Alert Issued For Missing Massapequa Woman

Dorothy Jenkofsky, age 49, was last seen on foot in Massapequa at the intersection of North Suffolk Avenue and Hicksville Road at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Her destination is unknown and she is in need of medical attention, Nassau County Police said.

She's described as being 5-foot-8, 145 pounds with blonde hair, brown eyes, and with a butterfly tattoo on her left shoulder.

She was last seen wearing a tan tank top and an unknown-colored pair of pants.

Detectives request anyone with information on her whereabouts contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or to call 911.

