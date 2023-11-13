Alert Issued For Missing Baldwin Girl

Naimah Gaillard, age 14, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 11.

According to Nassau County Police, Gaillard left her Baldwin home at 9 a.m. and did not return.

She is described as 5-foot-3 with brown eyes and brown eyes. She weighs approximately 130 pounds.

A description of her clothing was not provided.

Anyone with information regarding Gaillard’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.