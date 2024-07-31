Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Uniondale Girl

Hillary Sarmiento, age 14, was last seen in Uniondale on Sunday, July 28 at 3 p.m., said Nassau County Police. Her disappearance was reported to police Tuesday night, July 30.

She is described as being 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing blue pajamas. No further description or possible known destinations are available at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or to call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

