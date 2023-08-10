Alert Issued After Teen Vanishes In Hempstead

Briana Bonilla, age 13, went missing on Tuesday, Aug. 8, according to Nassau County Police.

She was last seen on that day at 8 a.m. in Hempstead.

Bonilla is described as being 5-foot-1 and weighing approximately 135 pounds.

She has dark red colored hair and brown eyes.

Police added that when she was last seen, Bonilla was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, red pajama pants, and black Crocs.

Her destination is unknown.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Police Departments Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

