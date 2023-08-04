After Breaking Into 18 Nassau County Businesses, Duo Finally Nabbed At Bagel Shop, Police Say

Diego Ercoli, age 50, and Hector Portilla, age 60, both of Queens, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 3, after they were caught breaking into Merrick’s Bagel Chalet on Merrick Road, according to Nassau County Police.

Detectives said the men were behind 18 other burglaries that have occurred throughout Nassau County since April 2023, including in Hicksville, New Hyde Park, and Oceanside.

Nowhere was safe from their sights, with the duo targeting all types of businesses, including a deli, laundromat, pharmacy, daycare center, beauty salon, and a dental office, police said.

Nobody was injured during the break-ins. Police did not say how much money they allegedly made off with.

Both men are charged with 19 counts of burglary.

According to police, Ercoli and Portilla both have prior arrests for burglary and grand larceny.

Ercoli’s arrest record also includes charges of driving while intoxicated, assault, auto stripping, and robbery.

Both men were scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Friday, Aug. 4.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.