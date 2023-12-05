Ramp Closures Announced On Southern State Parkway In Nassau County

On Thursday, Dec. 7, the following ramps between the Southern State Parkway and the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Hempstead will be closed, the New York State Department of Transportation announced:

Exit 22N from the eastbound Southern State Parkway to the northbound Meadowbrook State Parkway; and

Exit M6E from the southbound Meadowbrook State Parkway to the eastbound Southern Parkway.

The ramps will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting, and will facilitate highway maintenance.

Drivers who need to use these ramps during the closure times will be detoured to use Exit 24N and Exit M7E instead, respectively.

Additionally, transportation officials reminded motorists that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones.

