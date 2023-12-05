Fair 42°

Ramp Closures Announced On Southern State Parkway In Nassau County

A second set of ramp closures on the Southern State Parkway are on the way, according to transportation officials.

<p>Two ramps will be closed for maintenance on Thursday, Dec. 7, officials announced.&nbsp;</p>

Two ramps will be closed for maintenance on Thursday, Dec. 7, officials announced. 

On Thursday, Dec. 7, the following ramps between the Southern State Parkway and the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Hempstead will be closed, the New York State Department of Transportation announced:

  • Exit 22N from the eastbound Southern State Parkway to the northbound Meadowbrook State Parkway; and
  • Exit M6E from the southbound Meadowbrook State Parkway to the eastbound Southern Parkway.

The ramps will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting, and will facilitate highway maintenance.

Drivers who need to use these ramps during the closure times will be detoured to use Exit 24N and Exit M7E instead, respectively.

Additionally, transportation officials reminded motorists that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. 

