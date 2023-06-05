Adderall Swipers: Police Search For Quartet Who Broke Into Great Neck Pharmacy

The incident occurred on Monday, June 5 at the Great Neck Precision Pharmacy, located at 665 Middle Neck Road, according to Nassau County police.

At approximately 4:40 a.m., four men broke the pharmacy’s glass front door and entered the building.

The thieves took eight bottles of Adderall, an amphetamine commonly used to treat ADHD, and $100 cash.

The quartet fled in a four-door gray SUV in an unknown direction.

All suspects were wearing gray hooded sweatshirts, gray sweatpants, white gloves, black shoes, and black face coverings, police said.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.