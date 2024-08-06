Thunderstorm Fog/Mist 73°

SHARE

Activist Accused Of Injuring Officer During Protests Over Nassau County Mask Ban

Heated protests over Long Island’s controversial mask ban ended with one activist arrested, accused of assaulting a police officer.

Maria Campanelli is accused of assaulting a police officer at the Nassau County Legislature building in Mineola on Monday, Aug. 5.&nbsp;

Maria Campanelli is accused of assaulting a police officer at the Nassau County Legislature building in Mineola on Monday, Aug. 5. 

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department // Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Tensions boiled over at the Nassau County Legislature’s meeting in Mineola on Monday evening, Aug. 5, moments before the Republican-led chamber passed the “Mask Transparency Act.”

The bill – making it a misdemeanor for anyone 16 and older to wear a face mask in public spaces in the county – passed along party lines by a vote of 12-0. All seven Democrats abstained from voting.

Prior to its passage, several residents addressed the full Legislature to voice their opposition.

Nassau County Police said officers were called about an individual who became disorderly and was asked to leave the building.

As officers were escorting the attendee away, 26-year-old Maria Campanelli, of Centereach, tried intervening and ignored multiple warnings to stop, according to police.

Campanelli reportedly became combative when officers attempted to arrest her and deliberately tripped an officer who injured his knees and wrist, police said.

She was arrested on suspicion of assault, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.

The “Mask Transparency Act” also gives private businesses the right to prohibit masks on their premises.

It grants exceptions for health or religious reasons, though that distinction will be determined by Nassau County Police. It was not immediately clear how the law would be enforced.

Violators could face up to a $1,000 fine and/or a year in jail.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Legislator Mazi Pilip, said the aim is to prevent people from concealing their identity when taking part in violent protests.

It is almost certain to face legal challenges. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE