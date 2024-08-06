Activist Accused Of Injuring Officer During Protests Over Nassau County Mask Ban

Tensions boiled over at the Nassau County Legislature’s meeting in Mineola on Monday evening, Aug. 5, moments before the Republican-led chamber passed the “Mask Transparency Act.”

The bill – making it a misdemeanor for anyone 16 and older to wear a face mask in public spaces in the county – passed along party lines by a vote of 12-0. All seven Democrats abstained from voting.

Prior to its passage, several residents addressed the full Legislature to voice their opposition.

Nassau County Police said officers were called about an individual who became disorderly and was asked to leave the building.

As officers were escorting the attendee away, 26-year-old Maria Campanelli, of Centereach, tried intervening and ignored multiple warnings to stop, according to police.

Campanelli reportedly became combative when officers attempted to arrest her and deliberately tripped an officer who injured his knees and wrist, police said.

She was arrested on suspicion of assault, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration.

The “Mask Transparency Act” also gives private businesses the right to prohibit masks on their premises.

It grants exceptions for health or religious reasons, though that distinction will be determined by Nassau County Police. It was not immediately clear how the law would be enforced.

Violators could face up to a $1,000 fine and/or a year in jail.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Legislator Mazi Pilip, said the aim is to prevent people from concealing their identity when taking part in violent protests.

It is almost certain to face legal challenges.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.