'Absolute Gem' Fusion Restaurant Earns Perfect Marks After Wantagh Opening

“Thank you, Food Gods for this absolute gem of a restaurant.”

Marrygold, located at 3266 Railroad Avenue in Wantagh, opened its doors to the public in October 2023.

The restaurant, which took over former spot Thai Coconut, serves up an entirely vegetarian and vegan menu – and, it’s good, diners said.

On Marrygold’s Yelp page, over a dozen reviews are in, and the eatery’s rating sits at a solid five stars.

From lo mein to phad thai to fried rices, soups, spring rolls, and more, everything on Marrygold’s menu is made from plant-based proteins (and though some dishes include eggs, reviewers noted that it’s easy to request those not be included).

“The hype is SO real and well deserved!” wrote Yelp reviewer Gloria M. of Seaford.

“We needed a quality veg/vegan place in Wantagh and Marrygold fits the bill.”

Gloria describes herself as a “reluctant vegetarian,” as she loves the taste of meat but feels too bad for the animals to include it in her diet. Because of this description, she confidently stated that any meat lover will still love dining at Marrygold.

“You can't even tell it's vegan,” she wrote. “Seriously…Try it once and you’ll be hooked!”

Karen N., an Amityville resident and vegan, brought two other vegan friends to Marrygold and agreed.

“We ALL were very happy with portions as well as tastes!” she wrote on Yelp, adding that she ended up ordering more dishes to take home for dinner — and that her husband “devoured” it without even noticing the chicken was plant-based.

In addition to how tasty Marrygold’s plant proteins are, Karen described the owner as “wonderfully friendly and enthusiastic” as well as very helpful when it came time to decide what to order.

According to Marrygold’s online ordering system, some of the most popular dishes include General Tso’s, Tom Kha soup, sweet and sour protein, green curry, and pineapple fried rice.

Beyond classic favorites, there is something for every taste on the eatery’s menu (even “chicken” nuggets, if you’d like).

To finish off your meal, Marrygold offers two desserts – mango sticky coconut rice and a black rice dessert.

“It's an impressive menu,” wrote reviewer Joi B. of New Orleans, who visited Marrygold while on a trip to see her father.

Her dish (the stir fry mixed veggies and tofu) was “ so incredibly fresh” with a sauce that was the perfect amount of flavor.

“I feel very fortunate to have this walking distance from my father's house,” she wrote.

“I expect to be a regular customer when I'm in town.”

Marrygold is open daily, with hours changing on the weekends.

For more information, click here.

