The incident happened around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in North Woodmere.

The 9-year-old suffered contusions to her head, neck pain, and a possible fractured left arm, Nassau County Police said.

She was transported by Nassau County Police Helicopter to a local area hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.

