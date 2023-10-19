$77K Scam: Man Arrested For Fake Check Scheme In Massapequa, Police Say

Nassau County Police announced that Osokam Ekufia, 44, of Newark, New Jersey was arrested for the larceny, which happened in October 2022 in Massapequa.

On Oct. 5, 2022, a Massapequa law firm received a check from Ekufia worth $84,620.00.

The check was meant to be placed into an escrow account, and once it cleared, $77,500 was to be deposited into a TD Bank account.

However, on Oct. 7, the firm got a call from TD Bank confirming that the $84,620 check was fake.

In total, the firm lost $77,500 from the incident.

A warrant was put out for Ekufia’s arrest following an investigation.

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, he turned himself in and is charged with grand larceny.

Ekufia is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Oct. 19 at Nassau County Court.

