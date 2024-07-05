Partly Cloudy 74°

7-Year-Old Drowns At Home In East Meadow On July 4th

A young boy has died after drowning at a Long Island home on Independence Day.

Officers responded to a residence in East Meadow on 2nd Avenue just before 4 p.m. Thursday, July 4, after a report of a 7-year-old boy who was not breathing from an apparent drowning accident in a swimming pool, Nassau County Police said. 

When officers arrived, the boy was already removed from the pool, and CPR was being administered. 

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by a physician.

The identity of the child has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

