48-Year-Old Killed In 3-Vehicle North Lawrence Crash

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, in North Lawrence.

A 48-year-old man was riding a blue moped in the wrong direction (westbound in the eastbound lane) on Rockaway Turnpike, according to Nassau County Police.

He was then involved in a head-on collision with a 2015 Honda SUV being driven by a 57-year-old man

Following the initial collision, the moped and its operator were struck by a 2004 box truck, also traveling eastbound in front of 605 Rockaway Turnpike, driven by a 21-year-old man.

As a result of the collisions, the victim suffered serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Nassau County Police medic. His identity has not yet been released.

The operators of the Honda and the box truck remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

The investigation is ongoing.

