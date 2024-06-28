$47K Scam: 1 Arrested, 2 At Large Following Elmont Scheme

The Elmont scheme began at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 24.

According to Nassau County Police, a 77-year-old man was using his computer at his Elmont home when we received a pop-up message asking him to call a certain phone number.

He called the number and spoke to someone who claimed to be from the Federal Reserve. The scammer told him to withdraw all of the money in his bank account pending an investigation.

The man complied, taking out a total of $47,000 cash. A pair of unknown men came to pick up the money.

After receiving several follow-up calls from different phone numbers, the man became aware that he had been scammed and contacted the police.

The scammers struck again on Thursday, June 27.

At around 1:30 p.m. that day, police said the man got another call from the original scammer. This time, he requested an additional $10,000, which he said a representative would come pick up from the victim’s house.

Nassau County Police said the investigation into the scheme led to the arrest of 46-year-old Lin Qiu, who is from Staten Island.

Qiu is charged with attempted grand larceny and grand larceny. He is due to appear at Hempstead's First District Court on Friday, June 28.

The other two men, who picked up the $47,000, have not yet been located.

One is described as a Hispanic man who stands at around 5-foot-5 with an average build. Police described the second suspect as a Black man, standing around 5-foot-10 with a thin build.

Anyone with information regarding the scheme is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Additionally, authorities urged residents to be on the lookout for scams and to remind vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbors about fraud.

