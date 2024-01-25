4 Injured By Sword, Gun-Wielding Burglars In Hicksville: Police

It happened on Wednesday, Jan.24 in Hicksville, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before 2 a.m. that morning, a group of men are reported to have broken into a house on Princess Street.

The group, which included 27-year-old Hicksville resident Simranjeet Singh, got into the home through the basement door.

Once inside, they attacked the five men inside, who were all between the ages of 20 and 23, as they slept.

Three of the sleeping victims, a 23-, 21-, and 20-year-old, were reportedly woken up by Singh, who swung at them with a large metal sword, cutting one in the back and the other two on the legs, arms, and hands.

Another victim was woken up by multiple people. He was allegedly hit by a piece of wood before being punched and hit again, this time with a black handgun.

Police said the final victim was similarly attacked, but only with closed fists.

Singh was caught by police while attempting to leave the house through the backyard. While the gun and sword were recovered at the scene, it is unknown who the other alleged perpetrators are or where they are located.

Four of the five victims were taken to a local hospital.

Singh is charged with:

Burglary, two counts;

Assault, first- and second-degree;

Gang assault;

Attempted murder;

Criminal possession of a weapon; and

Criminal mischief.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.