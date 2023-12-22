4 Found With MDMA, Cocaine, LSD During Atlantic Beach Traffic Stop: Police

It happened on Friday, Dec. 22 in Atlantic Beach, according to Nassau County Police.

At around 12:30 a.m., police pulled over the quartet’s car, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler, near the intersection of Park Street and Ithaca Avenue for what officers said were multiple traffic violations.

Once they approached the car, they allegedly saw the driver, 25-year-old Valley Stream resident Jessica Cruz, tossing a switchblade while the front passenger, Johnathan Faneytt, age 29 of Valley Stream, tried to hide something under his seat.

A search of the car led police to find LSD, cocaine, and MDMA in Cruz’s purse.

Under the front seat were brass knuckles and more cocaine, police claimed.

All four people riding in the car — including back passengers Reggie Kelleher, 19 of Rockville Centre, and Jessica Herrador, 25 of Baldwin — were taken into custody.

They each received two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh and fifth degrees.

Cruz was charged with three additional counts of the same charge in higher degrees, plus multiple vehicle traffic law infractions.

Faneytt faces an additional criminal possession of a controlled substance charge and criminal possession of a weapon.

The four are all scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Friday, Dec. 22.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.