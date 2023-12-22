Fair 37°

SHARE

4 Found With MDMA, Cocaine, LSD During Atlantic Beach Traffic Stop: Police

A traffic stop soon turned into four arrests when a quartet was found to be tossing switch blades and hiding various drugs in their car, police said.

Jessica Cruz, Johnathan Faneytt, Jessica Herrador, and Reggie Kelleher were all arrested in a late-night traffic stop when Nassau County Police allegedly found multiple illicit drugs in their car.&nbsp;

Jessica Cruz, Johnathan Faneytt, Jessica Herrador, and Reggie Kelleher were all arrested in a late-night traffic stop when Nassau County Police allegedly found multiple illicit drugs in their car. 

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on Friday, Dec. 22 in Atlantic Beach, according to Nassau County Police.

At around 12:30 a.m., police pulled over the quartet’s car, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler, near the intersection of Park Street and Ithaca Avenue for what officers said were multiple traffic violations.

Once they approached the car, they allegedly saw the driver, 25-year-old Valley Stream resident Jessica Cruz, tossing a switchblade while the front passenger, Johnathan Faneytt, age 29 of Valley Stream, tried to hide something under his seat.

A search of the car led police to find LSD, cocaine, and MDMA in Cruz’s purse.

Under the front seat were brass knuckles and more cocaine, police claimed.

All four people riding in the car — including back passengers Reggie Kelleher, 19 of Rockville Centre, and Jessica Herrador, 25 of Baldwin — were taken into custody.

They each received two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh and fifth degrees.

Cruz was charged with three additional counts of the same charge in higher degrees, plus multiple vehicle traffic law infractions.

Faneytt faces an additional criminal possession of a controlled substance charge and criminal possession of a weapon.

The four are all scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Friday, Dec. 22. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE