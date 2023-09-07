$350K Scam: Employee Steals Thousands From Uniondale Hospitality Company, Police Say

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, Nassau County Police announced the arrest of 43-year-old Nicole Simeona on a grand larceny charge.

Simeona, a Freeport resident, is accused of stealing money using credit cards from her employer, Blue Sky Hospitality Solutions, which is located in Uniondale.

From February 2021 to February 2023, while working at the hotel management company’s accounts payable department, Simeona allegedly made nearly 77 fraudulent transactions totaling over $347,300.

Police said she also made two PayPal payments to herself, totaling approximately $7,995.

All of the fraudulent payments were transferred into a bank account that Simeona owned.

Simeona is charged with grand larceny.

She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and is scheduled to appear again in court on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.