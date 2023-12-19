35-Year-Old Killed In 2-Car Uniondale Collision

It happened on Monday, Dec. 18 in Uniondale, according to Nassau County Police.

Thirty-five-year-old Sean Morris of Hempstead was driving east on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard in a 2012 Hyundai.

Morris had two passengers – a man and a woman, police said, though their identities have not been made public.

At approximately 2:05 p.m., Morris’ Hyundai collided with a 31-year-old driver in a Honda Accord.

The force of the collision sent Morris’ car off the roadway and into a tree, police said.

Morris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both of the Hyundai passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Authorities reported the two were in stable condition.

The driver of the Honda Accord, as well as a passenger in that car, were uninjured and remained at the scene.

