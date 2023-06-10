$3,000 Boutique Burglary: Trio Swipes Cash, Clothing From Westbury Shop

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 4 at 3 p.m. in Westbury, according to Nassau County Police.

Three men entered Canny Thrift Shop, located at 191 Post Avenue, and went downstairs, where a second vintage clothing boutique is located.

Though the boutique was closed, police reported that the trio entered the boutique and stole $1,000 cash and another $2,000 in assorted clothing.

Authorities said the thieves left out of the thrift store’s front door and fled in an unknown direction.

The first alleged burglar is described as a man with a thin build, standing at approximately 5-foot-9, with medium straight black hair. He was wearing a pink shirt, black shorts, a yellow backpack, and black glasses.

The second of the three is also a thin, 5-foot-9 male, weighing approximately 150 pounds and has short curly black hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and a gray backpack.

The third suspect was described as a 5-foot-10 man with a medium build, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has short straight black hair, and also wore a black sweatshirt, with gray sweatpants and a blue backpack.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

