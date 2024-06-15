Nassau County Police said that at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, a 9-year-old girl was in front of her East Meadow residence when a white work van with an orange ladder on top parked across the street.

The man driving the van motioned for the girl to come over to the vehicle.

The girl approached, and the man proceeded to expose himself, said police.

The girl returned to her house and advised her father of the incident.

On Saturday, June 15, police announced the arrest of a suspect in the case: 29-year-old Jhonatan Fuentes, of East Meadow.

Fuentes was charged with:

Public lewdness,

Endangering the welfare of a child under 17.

He will be arraigned on Sunday, June 16 at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.