28-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Long Island Crash

It happened on Saturday, June 29, at 3:50 p.m. in Garden City.

A 28-year-old man operating a 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle was involved in a collision with a 2007 Lexus operated by a 66-year-old man on Old Country Road near Prescott Street.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The 2007 Lexus was transported to a local area hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

