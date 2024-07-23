Light Rain Fog/Mist 72°

27-Year-Old Injures Cops At Merrick Planet Fitness: Police

A 27-year-old man is accused of injuring police officers who responded to a call at a Long Island gym.

Getho Brevette, age 27, is accused of injuring two Nassau County Police officers following a disturbance at Planet Fitness in Merrick on Sunday, July 21.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department // Google Maps street view
Nassau County Police were called about a disturbance at the Planet Fitness in Merrick, located on Merrick Road, shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

As they were arriving, Getho Brevette, of Merrick, drove away heading westbound on Merrick Road. Moments later, he crashed into another vehicle before leaving the scene and returning to Planet Fitness, police said.

Officers approached the man, who became combative when they attempted to arrest him. 

According to police, Brevette threw an unknown liquid on them before forcibly removing an officer’s body-worn camera and throwing it on the ground, breaking it. He reportedly then tried grabbing an officer’s gun.

Two officers were injured in the scuffle and were taken to the hospital. The agency did not elaborate on the nature of their injuries or the initial disturbance at the gym.

Brevette is charged with the following:

  • Two counts of assault
  • Grand larceny
  • Robbery
  • Sexual abuse
  • Forcible touching
  • Obstructing governmental administration
  • Resisting arrest
  • Leaving the scene of an auto accident
  • Criminal mischief

He was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Monday, July 22.

According to police, Brevette was previously arrested Saturday, July 20, in connection with a robbery at the First Baptist Church of Westbury. He was released from custody Sunday, July 21, hours before the alleged assault on police.

