Nassau County Police were called about a disturbance at the Planet Fitness in Merrick, located on Merrick Road, shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

As they were arriving, Getho Brevette, of Merrick, drove away heading westbound on Merrick Road. Moments later, he crashed into another vehicle before leaving the scene and returning to Planet Fitness, police said.

Officers approached the man, who became combative when they attempted to arrest him.

According to police, Brevette threw an unknown liquid on them before forcibly removing an officer’s body-worn camera and throwing it on the ground, breaking it. He reportedly then tried grabbing an officer’s gun.

Two officers were injured in the scuffle and were taken to the hospital. The agency did not elaborate on the nature of their injuries or the initial disturbance at the gym.

Brevette is charged with the following:

Two counts of assault

Grand larceny

Robbery

Sexual abuse

Forcible touching

Obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Leaving the scene of an auto accident

Criminal mischief

He was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Monday, July 22.

According to police, Brevette was previously arrested Saturday, July 20, in connection with a robbery at the First Baptist Church of Westbury. He was released from custody Sunday, July 21, hours before the alleged assault on police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.