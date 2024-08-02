Fair 77°

23-Year-Old Killed In Overnight Freeport Shooting

A suspect is at large after a person was shot and killed on Long Island.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Andrea Ferrario
Joe Lombardi
The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in Freeport.

Police responded to a shot spotter activation on West Seaman Avenue. 

When Freeport PD officers arrived, they discovered a 23-year-old man who had been shot. 

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead by a hospital physician.

His identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

