21-Year-Old Nabbed For Selling Tobacco To Minors, More In East Meadow: Police

The arrests occurred as part of a “Project 21” bust that took place in East Meadow on Thursday, June 20.

Just before 7 p.m., Nassau County police officers and underage agents worked together to catch and arrest the following two individuals:

Sami Al-Ammari, age 33 of Staten Island, allegedly sold tobacco to a minor at King Smoke Smoke Shop located at 503A Newbridge Road; and

Kiranpreet Kaur, age 21 of Queens, also reportedly sold minors tobacco at the Smoke Shop-Pipes and Stuff located at 2384 Hempstead.

Kaur was also allegedly discovered to be in possession of a controlled hallucinogenic substance, though the exact drug was not specified.

Both Al-Ammari and Kaur are charged with unlawfully dealing with a child, sale of tobacco products, and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Authorities said Kaur faces additional charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of unstamped cigarettes.

She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and is next due in court on Friday, June 28; Al-Ammari was issued an appearance ticket returnable on Monday, July 8.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.